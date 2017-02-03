Contractor was mistakenly allowed to lower workers' wages at Job Center
Culinary students Joseph Contreras of Nashua, right, and Chase McFarland of Chester work in the kitchen at the New Hampshire Job Corps Center in Manchester in October, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|103
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 27
|Popular Phart
|121,922
|loan offer
|Jan 27
|LOANS
|1
|Desperate need of a loan today
|Jan 20
|Robert Z
|1
|donfinanceloans@gmail.com. I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Jan 12
|Gina_w
|8
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC