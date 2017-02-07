Concord has taken more travel-ban cou...

Concord has taken more travel-ban countries' refugees per capita than any other NH city

Concord Monitor

As debate over President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee ban continues to unfold in federal courts and the nation's capital, New Hampshire's Capital City stands as the Granite State burg with the most refugees from the seven countries in question, at least on a per-capita basis. Concord has taken in more refugees from the countries affected by Trump's travel ban - Iran, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, Libya and Sudan - than any other New Hampshire community per capita, though the total is relatively small.

