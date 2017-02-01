Clinton office hostage-taker to plead...

Clinton office hostage-taker to plead guilty in Manchester robbery case

The man who made national headlines in 2007 for taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton campaign office is scheduled to plead guilty next week to robbing a Manchester bank. Leeland Eisenberg, who most recently lived in Concord, filed his intent to plead guilty in U.S. District Court to one count each of bank robbery and cocaine possession.

