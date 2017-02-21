Carr: Just trying to hide from Trump's 'reign of terror'

BOOKED: A New Hampshire State Police booking photo shows Miguel Baez Zapata after, officials say, he presented fraudulent documents to obtain a driver's license. PHOTO COURTESY OF N.H. STATE POLICE Apparently Angel Luis Rivera Aponte, aka Miguel Baez Zapata, didn't get the memo about how he's supposed to be hiding "in the shadows" because of President Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.