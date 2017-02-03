At Syrian bakery in Concord, Shaheen vows to fight Trump's refugee ban
Greeting Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with a huge smile on Friday, Concord businessman Ahmad Aissa confessed he'd always had a hunch about her last name. "Shaheen!" the owner of Aissa Sweets exclaimed in his Syrian accent, saying her name sounded Lebanese, the country bordering his homeland.
