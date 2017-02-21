Announcements for Feb. 22, 2017
In recognition of Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote open government, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and New England First Amendment Coalition will present a discussion concerning New Hampshire's Right to Know Law. "The Right to Know in New Hampshire, in Theory and Practice" will be held at the Loeb School, 749 E. Industrial Park Drive in Manchester on March 13 at 7 p.m. The program will include a presentation by David Saad, president of Right to Know New Hampshire, and a panel discussion moderated by attorney Gregory Sullivan, a board member of sponsoring organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|1 hr
|Just Think
|207
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Rayjay
|108
|rich viveiros
|Feb 15
|needstoknow
|1
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Feb 12
|Yilly187
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|loan offer
|Jan 27
|LOANS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC