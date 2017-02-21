Announcements for Feb. 22, 2017

Announcements for Feb. 22, 2017

16 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

In recognition of Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote open government, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and New England First Amendment Coalition will present a discussion concerning New Hampshire's Right to Know Law. "The Right to Know in New Hampshire, in Theory and Practice" will be held at the Loeb School, 749 E. Industrial Park Drive in Manchester on March 13 at 7 p.m. The program will include a presentation by David Saad, president of Right to Know New Hampshire, and a panel discussion moderated by attorney Gregory Sullivan, a board member of sponsoring organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

