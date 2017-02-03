After Trump's ban, one of the last re...

After Trump's ban, one of the last refugee families settles in New England

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

MANCHESTER, N.H. A Congolese refugee family's 20-year journey from unending war in their African homeland brought them Thursday to a small, quiet airport in the dead of night. They carried small personal bags, awestruck and unspeaking, as they walked without fanfare toward the baggage carousel here a father, mother, and five children ranging from 7 to 20 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) 20 hr Daniel Smith Jerry 103
News Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06) Jan 29 Marcusjustice 21
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 27 Popular Phart 121,922
loan offer Jan 27 LOANS 1
Desperate need of a loan today Jan 20 Robert Z 1
donfinanceloans@gmail.com. I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Jan 12 Gina_w 8
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC