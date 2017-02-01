After 10 years, N.H. opposition to marijuana decriminalization fading away
In a surprise move, New Futures, a non-profit substance abuse treatment and prevention organization, will not oppose a marijuana decriminalization bill making its way through the New Hampshire Legislature - the first time they have ever done so. Kate Frey, the organization's advocacy director, clarified that while her group is not actively supporting decriminalization, they will also not oppose it.
