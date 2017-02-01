After 10 years, N.H. opposition to ma...

After 10 years, N.H. opposition to marijuana decriminalization fading away

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Concord Monitor

In a surprise move, New Futures, a non-profit substance abuse treatment and prevention organization, will not oppose a marijuana decriminalization bill making its way through the New Hampshire Legislature - the first time they have ever done so. Kate Frey, the organization's advocacy director, clarified that while her group is not actively supporting decriminalization, they will also not oppose it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) 26 min Daniel Smith Jerry 103
News Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06) Jan 29 Marcusjustice 21
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 27 Popular Phart 121,922
loan offer Jan 27 LOANS 1
Desperate need of a loan today Jan 20 Robert Z 1
donfinanceloans@gmail.com. I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Jan 12 Gina_w 8
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC