A promise of solidarity with foreign college students
Steven DiSalvo is president of Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, and a member of the board of directors of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, the New England Council and the Higher Education Commission of the State of New Hampshire. In response to the White House's Executive Order titled "Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Entry into the United States," we as leaders at colleges and universities have had to take decisive action to protect our foreign students and faculty members, and to allay the fears of the many domestic students who travel overseas to study.
