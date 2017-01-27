Zainab Abdo, 21, a Syrian refugee, left, and Tara Media, an Iraqi...
When Hawo Ahmed, her two sisters and their mother arrived here late Wednesday night, the Somali family could hardly believe their good fortune. Their arrival was all the more remarkable because they may be among the last refugees allowed into the United States before President Donald Trump closes the borders.
