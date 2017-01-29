Why so many college students decide to transfer
Going through the college admissions process once can be emotionally wrenching - but more than a third of students choose do it again. A 2015 report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found that more than a third of college students transfer and that nearly half of those do it more than once.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Marcusjustice
|21
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Jan 28
|henry
|102
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 27
|Popular Phart
|121,923
|loan offer
|Jan 27
|LOANS
|1
|Desperate need of a loan today
|Jan 20
|Robert Z
|1
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Jan 12
|Gina_w
|8
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC