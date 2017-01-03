Welcome, 2017! Ringing in the new yea...

Welcome, 2017! Ringing in the new year at Encore

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Happy 2017! Hope you had a pleasant, fun, stress-free holiday season. Now that we've turned the odometer another rotation, let's focus on making this year the best it can be! Things will definitely start to pick up very soon in our local arts and entertainment scene, but this week I do have a suggestion for getting out and experiencing the new year with a musical endeavor: Saturday, a benefit concert will feature a duo of duos - Spirit Fiddle and Late Night Radio - here in Nashua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Spank594 121,912
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) 8 hr Ingram12 92
Loan needed urgently (May '14) 8 hr Ingram12 86
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Got abreak Dec 6 Louis Manuel Rubio 1
Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07) Dec '16 Mom of 4 23
News Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do... Nov '16 South Knox Hombre 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC