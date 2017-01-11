Vermont man arrested in Alstead shooting death
A Lebanon man charged with arson in a fire that destroyed the First Baptist Church told police he set the fire because he was angry at God for making him a pedophile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|4 hr
|cattus
|121,918
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|5 hr
|cattus
|1
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Jan 7
|Edward 603
|16
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Jlo93
|95
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Jan 4
|Ingram12
|86
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Got abreak
|Dec '16
|Louis Manuel Rubio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC