Trump visa ban blocking visitors to U...

Trump visa ban blocking visitors to US will be applied to those with...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Raw Story

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo As if the late Friday executive action by President Donald Trump hasn't already caused massive problems with green card holders and visitors to the United States, the State Department is in the process of issuing an advisory saying the visa ban will also be applied to those who claim nationality in two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06) Sun Marcusjustice 21
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Jan 28 henry 102
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 27 Popular Phart 121,923
loan offer Jan 27 LOANS 1
Desperate need of a loan today Jan 20 Robert Z 1
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Jan 12 Gina_w 8
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC