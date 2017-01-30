Trump visa ban blocking visitors to US will be applied to those with...
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo As if the late Friday executive action by President Donald Trump hasn't already caused massive problems with green card holders and visitors to the United States, the State Department is in the process of issuing an advisory saying the visa ban will also be applied to those who claim nationality in two countries.
