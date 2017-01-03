Trump threatens Toyota over Mexico fa...

Trump threatens Toyota over Mexico factory plans

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Raw Story

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose steep import taxes on Toyota if it goes ahead with plans to build a factory in Mexico to export cars to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 23 hr Brian_G 121,914
Poll why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12) Sat Edward 603 16
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Sat Jlo93 95
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Jan 4 Ingram12 86
Got abreak Dec '16 Louis Manuel Rubio 1
Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07) Dec '16 Mom of 4 23
News Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do... Nov '16 South Knox Hombre 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC