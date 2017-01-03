Trump aware of 'urgency' of North Korea nuclear threat: South Korea

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments on North Korea show he is aware of the urgency of the threat posed by its nuclear programme and will not waver from a policy of sanctions against the isolated country, South Korea said on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016.

