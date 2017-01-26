State troopers cited, honored for lif...

State troopers cited, honored for life-saving work

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

State Trooper Nicholas Levesque is all smiles at the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council ceremony with wife Kathryn and son Troy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Sat henry 102
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Popular Phart 121,923
loan offer Jan 27 LOANS 1
Desperate need of a loan today Jan 20 Robert Z 1
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Jan 12 Gina_w 8
Poll why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12) Jan 7 Edward 603 16
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Jan 4 Ingram12 86
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,562 • Total comments across all topics: 278,370,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC