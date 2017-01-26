Second suspect charged in Nashua stabbing, robbery
The arrest Wednesday of a 31-year-old Nashua woman makes her the second person charged in connection with last week's robbery and stabbing of an elderly Temple Street man, according to police. Jessica King, currently of no fixed address, faces one Class A felony count of criminal liability for the conduct of another to robbery, which accuses her of helping her friend, Brandon Mason, gain access to the alleged victim's apartment the night that Mason allegedly tried to rob the 68-year-old man and stabbed him during an altercation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan offer
|3 hr
|LOANS
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|8 hr
|Babez9776
|121,923
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|henry
|101
|Desperate need of a loan today
|Jan 20
|Robert Z
|1
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Jan 12
|Gina_w
|8
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Jan 7
|Edward 603
|16
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Jan 4
|Ingram12
|86
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC