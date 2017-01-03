Officer escapes injury, two arrested ...

Officer escapes injury, two arrested in wild scene at Nashua Mall

A Nashua police officer escaped serious injury Tuesday evening when he was tossed from a moving vehicle while struggling to subdue a passenger suspected of theft at a Nashua Mall store, according to police. The driver of the vehicle, Keisha Celestin, 25, of 60 Pearl St., Everett, Mass., allegedly sped off but promptly crashed into a parked car, at which time she and the passenger fled on foot, police said.

