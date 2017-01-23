Nute student wins VFW District 3 essay contest
Nute High School student Abigail Olson, who was the winner of VFW Post 8393's recent Voice of Democracy essay contest, advanced to the District 3 final, held in Somersworth on Jan. 15, according to the Post's contest chairman, Doug Shute.
