New munitions replace cluster bomb rounds that pose danger to civilians
A Soldier in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle from the 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment looks for opposing forces at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait recently as part of a combined exercise. The Cavalry Scouts responded to contact with a notional enemy during the exercise, before providing critical intelligence for Soldiers from the 197th Field Artillery Brigade to provide fire support.
