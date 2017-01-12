Nashua man to do jail time for possessing, selling drugs
Matthew Escamilla, one of several men and women arrested last summer in a Nashua police drug sweep, has agreed to plead guilty to two of his charges in exchange for a roughly six-month term in Valley Street jail. Escamilla, 28, who at the time of his indictment in October had no fixed address but has previously listed addresses of 23 Temple St., Apt.
