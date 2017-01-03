Mom pleads guilty in toddler's death, gets 21 to 42 years
This September 2015 file photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Katlin Paquette, charged with second-degree murder in the death of her toddler daughter Sadence Willott. Paquette pleaded guilty, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, to second-degree murder in the death of her daughter and has been sentenced to 21 to 42 years in prison as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, in Manchester, N.H. FILE - This September 2015 file photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Katlin Paquette, charged with second-degree murder in the death of her toddler daughter Sadence Willott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Booboohead
|89
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Emily Thomas
|85
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Got abreak
|Dec 6
|Louis Manuel Rubio
|1
|Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07)
|Dec '16
|Mom of 4
|23
|Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do...
|Nov '16
|South Knox Hombre
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC