Manchester School District Grapples with Projected Budget Shortfall
Parents, teachers, and city officials met in Manchester last night to discuss a projected six million dollar budget gap for the Manchester school district. In recent years the Manchester school district, the state's largest, has been beset by declining enrollment, reduced aid from the state, and rising pension costs.
New Hampshire Public Radio
