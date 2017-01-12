Manchester School District Grapples w...

Manchester School District Grapples with Projected Budget Shortfall

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Parents, teachers, and city officials met in Manchester last night to discuss a projected six million dollar budget gap for the Manchester school district. In recent years the Manchester school district, the state's largest, has been beset by declining enrollment, reduced aid from the state, and rising pension costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Petesake 121,922
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) 7 hr Gina_w 8
warrant articles 8 & 10 Wed cattus 1
Poll why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12) Jan 7 Edward 603 16
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Jan 7 Jlo93 95
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Jan 4 Ingram12 86
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC