Manchester rail trail projects to be discussed at Wednesday meeting

21 hrs ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

Members of the public are invited to attend what is being termed a "Local Concerns Meeting" on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Manchester Public Works building at 475 Valley St. Personnel with the city's rail trail consultant, Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. of Bedford will be on hand to discuss two rail trail/bike and pedestrian connection projects in ... (more)

