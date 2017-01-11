Manchester bar manager expected to plead guilty in Granite State's largest meth bust
Rigoberto Ramirez Aldava, 40, of 345 Putnam St., Apt. 1, who has been held without bail since his arrest last July, faces a sentence from 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine if convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine .
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|11 hr
|cattus
|121,918
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|11 hr
|cattus
|1
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Jan 7
|Edward 603
|16
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Jlo93
|95
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Jan 4
|Ingram12
|86
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Got abreak
|Dec '16
|Louis Manuel Rubio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC