Manchester bar manager expected to plead guilty in Granite State's largest meth bust

Rigoberto Ramirez Aldava, 40, of 345 Putnam St., Apt. 1, who has been held without bail since his arrest last July, faces a sentence from 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine if convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine .

