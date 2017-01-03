Man nabbed in thefts

A Manchester man was arrested on several felony-level charges after attempting to use credit cards stolen from the Monadnock Indoor Tennis Club, police say. Frank Hampson, 36, was arrested on Main Street on Dec. 28 and held as a possible suspect in the theft of a purse from the Town House on Dec. 23. According to Police Chief Scott Guinard, a town employee reported that her purse, which had been stored in the office area of the Town House, disappeared while she was away for a moment.

