Man gets 17 years in prison for rape of girlfriend in view of witnesses

A Manchester man, described by a judge as a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-type personality who was convicted of the daylight rape of a woman that was witnessed by four people working in a nearby business, was sentenced Tuesday to 17½ years in state prison.

