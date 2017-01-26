Killer named in decades-old New Hamps...

Killer named in decades-old New Hampshire quadruple murder

A man convicted of killing a California woman also murdered a woman and three girls in New Hampshire and may have had more victims, New Hampshire authorities said on Thursday as they unveiled new details about a decades-old cold case. Officials in the state capital Concord named the suspect as Bob Evans and said he died in prison in 2010, seven years after he was found guilty of murdering his wife in California.

