Killer named in decades-old New Hampshire quadruple murder
A man convicted of killing a California woman also murdered a woman and three girls in New Hampshire and may have had more victims, New Hampshire authorities said on Thursday as they unveiled new details about a decades-old cold case. Officials in the state capital Concord named the suspect as Bob Evans and said he died in prison in 2010, seven years after he was found guilty of murdering his wife in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Popular Phart
|121,924
|loan offer
|20 hr
|LOANS
|1
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Thu
|henry
|101
|Desperate need of a loan today
|Jan 20
|Robert Z
|1
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Jan 12
|Gina_w
|8
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Jan 7
|Edward 603
|16
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Jan 4
|Ingram12
|86
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC