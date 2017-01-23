'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin of red Trump hats shocks many
Two young Donald Trump fans wait to get inside the Trump rally in Manchester, N.H., Nov. 7, 2016 One of the biggest cheers President Donald Trump received from supporters watching his inaugural address on Friday was his call to "buy American and hire American." Many of those supporters were sporting Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps that were made in China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate need of a loan today
|Jan 20
|Robert Z
|1
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Jan 20
|Robert Z
|100
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 12
|Petesake
|121,921
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Jan 12
|Gina_w
|8
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Jan 7
|Edward 603
|16
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Jan 4
|Ingram12
|86
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC