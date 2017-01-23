'It's made in Vietnam!' At inaugurati...

'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin of red Trump hats shocks many

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Raw Story

Two young Donald Trump fans wait to get inside the Trump rally in Manchester, N.H., Nov. 7, 2016 One of the biggest cheers President Donald Trump received from supporters watching his inaugural address on Friday was his call to "buy American and hire American." Many of those supporters were sporting Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps that were made in China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Desperate need of a loan today Jan 20 Robert Z 1
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Jan 20 Robert Z 100
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 12 Petesake 121,921
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Jan 12 Gina_w 8
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
Poll why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12) Jan 7 Edward 603 16
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Jan 4 Ingram12 86
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,191,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC