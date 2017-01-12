Handy helpers wanted; senior-to-senio...

Handy helpers wanted; senior-to-senior volunteers needed for Fixit program

1 hr ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Southern New Hampshire Services seeks volunteers 55 and older to help fellow seniors complete home maintenance and repair projects through the organization's "Fixit" program. The Retired & Senior Volunteer Fixit Corps, known as RSVP, needs skilled tradespeople over 55 to help tackle a list of household projects for seniors across the Nashua and Manchester area, according to Jennifer Sanders, volunteer services director at Southern New Hampshire Services.

