Full-day kindergarten debated at State House
Supporters of full-day kindergarten in New Hampshire told a legislative committee that the idea has widespread support in the state and will boost student achievement, while opponents said it's not necessary and can actually cause harm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|albertrodriguez
|97
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|Petesake
|121,921
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Gina_w
|8
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan 11
|cattus
|1
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Jan 7
|Edward 603
|16
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Jan 4
|Ingram12
|86
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC