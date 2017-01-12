Def Leppard announces 2017 tour with Poison and Tesla
The hard-rocking English band Def Leppard will hit the road for a three-month North American tour that kicks off April 8 in Manchester, New Hampshire, and concludes June 25 in Indianapolis. The tour, which also features the American bands Poison and Tesla, includes a June 16 date at San Diego's Sleep Train Amphitheatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Shakez2438
|121,923
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|albertrodriguez
|97
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|Gina_w
|8
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Wed
|cattus
|1
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Jan 7
|Edward 603
|16
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Jan 4
|Ingram12
|86
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC