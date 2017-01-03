Companies can fire employees for most reasons, including missing a shift due to birth of baby boy
He celebrated the birth of his son - the first baby born in Concord this year - and he found out the hard way that workers in New Hampshire have little protection if employers want to fire them for virtually any reason at all. Austin faced a tough choice in a story previously featured in the Monitor - attend the birth of his newest son, Cainan, or miss work and be fired from his new job by his employer, Salerno Protective Services, based in Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Booboohead
|89
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Emily Thomas
|85
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Got abreak
|Dec 6
|Louis Manuel Rubio
|1
|Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07)
|Dec '16
|Mom of 4
|23
|Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do...
|Nov '16
|South Knox Hombre
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC