Companies can fire employees for most reasons, including missing a shift due to birth of baby boy

He celebrated the birth of his son - the first baby born in Concord this year - and he found out the hard way that workers in New Hampshire have little protection if employers want to fire them for virtually any reason at all. Austin faced a tough choice in a story previously featured in the Monitor - attend the birth of his newest son, Cainan, or miss work and be fired from his new job by his employer, Salerno Protective Services, based in Manchester.

