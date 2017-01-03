CASA named in DCYF lawsuit; agency su...

CASA named in DCYF lawsuit; agency supplies trained volunteers to...

New Hampshire's nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, was named as a defendant in a lawsuit against the state and the Division for Children, Youth & Families for the alleged sexual assaults on two young girls while in DCYF care. Bedford attorney Rus Rilee is suing the state, Easter Seals of New Hampshire and now CASA NH on behalf of the adoptive parents of two girls, J.B. and N.B., who were "horrifically" sexually assaulted by their biological parents while the DCYF, CASA and Easter Seals were supposed to be supervising the case, according to the lawsuit.

