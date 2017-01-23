Board decides to wait and see on Manchester school budget
School board members on Monday voted against giving Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bolgen Vargas' authorization to do "whatever" he needs to submit a level-funded budget - including laying off teachers - opting instead to wait and see what budget ideas he presents next month before considering potential reductions in staff.
