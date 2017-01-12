Bar manager accused in state's largest meth bust puts plea on hold
Rigoberto Ramirez Aldava, 40, of 345 Putnam St., Apt. 1, who has been held without bail since his arrest last July, was to waive indictment and plead guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday to a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine .
