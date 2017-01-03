Arraignment held in October shooting spree

A 22-year-old Nashua man was arraigned Tuesday in Nashua district court on a series of felony charges stemming from an October incident involving multiple gunshots in the downtown area. Nicholas Boucher, of 46 Vine St., was arrested late last week on a warrant charging him with six counts of reckless conduct involving a deadly weapon and one count of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, all Class B felonies, along with one count of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

