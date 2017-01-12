American Alarm Buys Atlas Alarm to Fo...

American Alarm Buys Atlas Alarm to Form Regional Security/Fire Life-Safety Provider

American Alarm & Communications has acquired Atlas Alarm Corp. of Weymouth, Mass., a provider of fire alarm and life-safety systems in the greater Boston area. The combined company will operate as American Alarm with $40 million in annual revenue projected for 2017, according to a press release.

