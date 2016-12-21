Trump Swipes Back at Jab From Bill Clinton

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife, then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, N.H., Feb. 8, 2016. Donald Trump pounced on a reported comment from Bill Clinton, the former president and husband of his Democratic rival in the November 8 election, in an usual exchange Tuesday between future and former U.S. presidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.