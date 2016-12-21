Trump hasn't even been sworn in yet and his conflicts of interest are already unacceptable

Donald Trump is joined on stage by Lara Yunaska, Eric Trump, Vannessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., vice presidential candidate Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump during a campaign rally on November 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Donald Trump is joined on stage by Lara Yunaska, Eric Trump, Vannessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., vice presidential candidate Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump during a campaign rally on November 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.