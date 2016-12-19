Trump Blames 'Islamist Terrorists' For Berlin Christmas Attack
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo President-elect Donald Trump released a statement that appears to blame "Islamist terrorists" for the attack on a Berlin Christmas market Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
