Storm expected to hit Seacoast with m...

Storm expected to hit Seacoast with mostly rain

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The latest forecasts indicate the Seacoast and southern York County might not see as much snow as originally expected from Thursday's predicted storm, according to the National Weather Service. By mid-day on Thursday, the rain-snow line will have shifted north and west, running from Epsom to Hooksett and down to Milford, according to meteorologist Andy Pohl with the National Weather Service, speaking Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 7 hr Plumz1919 121,910
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Dec 26 Emily Thomas 85
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Dec 26 Need help now 88
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Got abreak Dec 6 Louis Manuel Rubio 1
Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07) Dec 1 Mom of 4 23
News Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do... Nov '16 South Knox Hombre 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC