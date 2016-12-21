Storm expected to hit Seacoast with mostly rain
The latest forecasts indicate the Seacoast and southern York County might not see as much snow as originally expected from Thursday's predicted storm, according to the National Weather Service. By mid-day on Thursday, the rain-snow line will have shifted north and west, running from Epsom to Hooksett and down to Milford, according to meteorologist Andy Pohl with the National Weather Service, speaking Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|Plumz1919
|121,910
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Emily Thomas
|85
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Dec 26
|Need help now
|88
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Got abreak
|Dec 6
|Louis Manuel Rubio
|1
|Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07)
|Dec 1
|Mom of 4
|23
|Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do...
|Nov '16
|South Knox Hombre
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC