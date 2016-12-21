Storm expected to hit Seacoast with mostly rain

The latest forecasts indicate the Seacoast and southern York County might not see as much snow as originally expected from Thursday's predicted storm, according to the National Weather Service. By mid-day on Thursday, the rain-snow line will have shifted north and west, running from Epsom to Hooksett and down to Milford, according to meteorologist Andy Pohl with the National Weather Service, speaking Wednesday afternoon.

