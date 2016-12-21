Report highlights DCYF failures; Chil...

Report highlights DCYF failures; Children not kept safe from risk of harm

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Nashua Telegraph

The Division of Children Youth and Families is failing to protect children from the risk of serious harm and continues to keep children in potentially abusive situations because of systemic problems, according to the full report released Monday by the Center for the Support of Families. Jerry Milner, vice president for child welfare with the Center, presented the findings of a months-long review of New Hampshire's DCYF on Monday after his organization was tasked with examining the state agency in the wake of the deaths of two children who were investigated multiple times by social workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

