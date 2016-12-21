New owner on deck with notorious bar
Mill City Ballroom, a downtown bar that has run into trouble during the past few years, may get a new owner. Lauren Dasalvo, of LD Holdings, LLC, is seeking approval from the city License Commission to take over the operating licenses for Mill City Ballroom and the adjacent Mill City Suds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Thu
|rcg
|7
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 16
|bisbeebeadmaned
|121,908
|Got abreak
|Dec 6
|Louis Manuel Rubio
|1
|Three charges dismissed in beating case (May '07)
|Dec 1
|Mom of 4
|23
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Nov 28
|NayNay6638
|87
|Will Evangelicals Deliver The White House To Do...
|Nov '16
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess speaks at his first b...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC