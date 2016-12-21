Nashua man charged with impersonating police officer and theft of truck

A Nashua man who posed as a Massachusetts police officer is facing theft and false impersonation charges after authorities say he stole a pickup truck from a Manchester auto dealership under the false pretense of a test drive. Derek Guthro, 46, of 31 Concord Street in Nashua had arranged to test drive a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1200 pickup truck at Team Nissan on Keller Street in Manchester Monday.

