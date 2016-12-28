N.H. investigators asking for help in 35-year-old cold case
More than 35 years after they disappeared, officials in New Hampshire are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Manchester woman and her boyfriend after authorities discovered new information about the case. Denise Beaudin was last seen in 1981 with her boyfriend, Robert "Bob" Evans, and her infant daughter at a Thanksgiving dinner at her family's home in Goffstown, N.H., according to a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General, Manchester police, and New Hampshire State Police.
