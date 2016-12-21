Medicaid expansion, casinos among Has...

Medicaid expansion, casinos among Hassan's wins and losses

Saturday Dec 31

In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, New Hampshire Democratic Senate candidate, Gov. Maggie Hassan speaks to reporters outside a polling place in Portsmouth, N.H. Hassan officially becomes a U.S. senator on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, ending four years of leading New Hampshire from the corner office. Her two terms in office were marked by accomplishments, including providing subsidized health care to 50,000 low-income people, and failures, such as her unsuccessful drive to legalize a casino in New Hampshire.

