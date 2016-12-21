Maureen Sturzo named center manager a...

Maureen Sturzo named center manager at Element Care

Maureen Sturzo, of Lowell, was recently named center manager for the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly at Element Care, a nonprofit health-care organization. Her responsibilities include overseeing the day-to-day operations of Central PACE at Element Care's facility in downtown Lowell.

