Maureen Sturzo named center manager at Element Care
Maureen Sturzo, of Lowell, was recently named center manager for the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly at Element Care, a nonprofit health-care organization. Her responsibilities include overseeing the day-to-day operations of Central PACE at Element Care's facility in downtown Lowell.
