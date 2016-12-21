Mass. man pleads guilty, has charges ...

Mass. man pleads guilty, has charges dropped in SNHU case

16 hrs ago

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty to some charges and had others dropped in a case where he allegedly took money and cellphones from dorm rooms, and injured a police officer, at Southern New Hampshire University in April.

